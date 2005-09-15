NBC News Opens New Orleans Bureau

In a sign that news networks aren’t packing up and leaving New Orleans any time soon, NBC News is creating a news bureau in the city.

The bureau will be headed by southeast bureau chief Frieda Morris, who will be joined by rotating crews and reporters. NBC will operate the bureau in conjunction with the local NBC affiliate, Hearst-Argyle-owned WDSU. Over the last two weeks, some NBC News crews have been using the WDSU facility as a base.

“The establishment of this bureau demonstrates our commitment to thorough and complete coverage of the storm's aftermath, rebuilding efforts and all of the important societal issues associated with this story,” acting NBC News President Steve Capus said in a statement.

The first NBC reporter staffed to the bureau will be Martin Savidge. Investigative reporter Lisa Myers is also expected to spend time working there.