NBC News Names Peter Alexander White House Correspondent

NBC News on Tuesday named Peter Alexander as a White House correspondent,

joining Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker on the beat.

Alexander, who has been with NBC since 2004, most recently

led the network's coverage of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's campaign.

"Peter has proven himself as a sharp reporter

throughout his eight years with NBC News, and consistently went the extra mile

as he covered Governor Romney on the campaign trail," said NBC News

president Steve Capus. "His dedication and hustle will be a strong asset

to our talented White House team as he joins Chuck and Kristen covering

President Obama's second term."

NBC News also announced that Todd has signed an extension to

remain as NBC News political director and chief White House correspondent. He

will also continue to anchor MSNBC's The Daily Rundown, be editor of

NBCNews.com's "First Read" blog and contribute to Meet the Press.