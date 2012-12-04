NBC News Names Peter Alexander White House Correspondent
NBC News on Tuesday named Peter Alexander as a White House correspondent,
joining Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker on the beat.
Alexander, who has been with NBC since 2004, most recently
led the network's coverage of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's campaign.
"Peter has proven himself as a sharp reporter
throughout his eight years with NBC News, and consistently went the extra mile
as he covered Governor Romney on the campaign trail," said NBC News
president Steve Capus. "His dedication and hustle will be a strong asset
to our talented White House team as he joins Chuck and Kristen covering
President Obama's second term."
NBC News also announced that Todd has signed an extension to
remain as NBC News political director and chief White House correspondent. He
will also continue to anchor MSNBC's The Daily Rundown, be editor of
NBCNews.com's "First Read" blog and contribute to Meet the Press.
