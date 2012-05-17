NBC News' Chuck Todd Wins Thursday's 'Jeopardy!'

Chuck Todd of NBC News was Thursday night's Jeopardy! winner among D.C. "Power Players."

It is part of a week-long May sweeps stunt, with the winnings going to charity. Todd's win meant $50,000 for Samaritan Inns, which provides housing and help for the homeless addicted.

Todd beat Clarence Page of the Chicago Tribune and comedian Lewis Black, who often skewers power players. But their favorite charities were still winners, with each getting a $10,000 check as a consolation prize.