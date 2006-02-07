NBC News Channel 'Trax' Affiliate Use

Video monitoring firm Teletrax has renewed a deal with affiliate news service NBC News Channel to electronically track broadcast usage of NBC News Channel content during coverage of the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Teletrax, a subsidiary of Medialink Worldwide, had provided similar services during the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, allowing NBC News Channel to track what stories NBC affiliates were using through Teletrax’s digital watermarking technology.

Teletrax will have an encoder onsite in Torino in order to watermark all the video being produced by NBC News Channel and will provide detailed intelligence on how content is used and disseminated. “Having access to such precise data on a real-time basis during this major story will help us fine-tune our offerings to our clients during the 2006 Winter Olympics,” says Bob Horner, president of NBC News Channel.

