NBC, NBA Team Up on Buss Drama

NBC has signed a drama pilot deal for a show loosely based on the life of Los

Angeles Lakers executive Jeanie Buss.

The show will be executive-produced by Gavin Polone through his Pariah

production shingle, with Buss, Linda Rambis and filmmaker Audrey Wells.

"We greatly anticipate rolling out the ball on this exciting new series pilot

that has appeal to both men and women," said Jeff Zucker, president of NBC

Entertainment. "Jeanie Buss is an attractive, savvy and charismatic sports

businesswoman who’s got game and crossover appeal."

The show will be produced in conjunction with the National Basketball

Association and will be set in the back offices of the Lakers.