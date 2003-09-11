NBC, NBA Team Up on Buss Drama
NBC has signed a drama pilot deal for a show loosely based on the life of Los
Angeles Lakers executive Jeanie Buss.
The show will be executive-produced by Gavin Polone through his Pariah
production shingle, with Buss, Linda Rambis and filmmaker Audrey Wells.
"We greatly anticipate rolling out the ball on this exciting new series pilot
that has appeal to both men and women," said Jeff Zucker, president of NBC
Entertainment. "Jeanie Buss is an attractive, savvy and charismatic sports
businesswoman who’s got game and crossover appeal."
The show will be produced in conjunction with the National Basketball
Association and will be set in the back offices of the Lakers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.