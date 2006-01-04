NBC Names NHL Broadcast Teams

NBC announced Wednesday that veteran hockey announcers Mike Emrick and John Davidson will comprise the lead broadcast team for its NHL coverage, which begins Jan. 14. Emrick currently is also the lead NHL announcer for the Outdoor Life Network’s NHL coverage. Reporter Pierre McGuire joins them as a rink-side reporter.

NBC also said Bill Clement and analyst Ray Ferraro will host the studio show.

NBC will use three NHL broadcast teams in total, the other two being comprised of commentator Dave Strader, analyst Brian Hayward and reporter Joe Micheletti; and commentator Chris Cuthbert, analyst Peter McNab and reporter Cammi Granato.

NBC will air six weekend regular-season games, as well as coverage of the playoffs, in the first year of its NHL coverage.