NBC Names New Digital Executives

NBC has expanded its digital distribution and marketing efforts with a host of new executives.

Michael Aaronson, director of digital platforms for NBC Universal, has been named VP of digital platforms for the company.

Charlie Tiersch, director of business development for Lifetime, has joined the company as director of digital business development.





Keith Eich, who has been working in NBC's Technology Growth Center, has been named director of operations for digital platforms.

In addition, Stacy Melle, VP of marketing and digital distribution, will expand her oversight to include marketing and promotion via digital platforms.