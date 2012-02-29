NBC Names Dianne Hatlestad VP, Talent Management
NBC is continuing to stock its executive suite with former
Showtime employees under the helm of Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt, on
Wednesday announcing the hire of Dianne Hatlestad as VP, talent management for
NBC Entertainment.
Hatlestad was director of talent relations at Showtime from
2006 until last month. At NBC, she will oversee the integration of program-related talent throughout all promotional arms of the network, reporting to
Rebecca Marks, executive VP of NBC Entertainment publicity.
"Dianne's expertise in talent relations is second to
none," said Rich Licata, executive VP of communications for NBC
Entertainment. "She has a miraculous way of balancing the needs of the
network and the artists who produce the shows -- critical skills in shaping a
brand. We're looking forward to having Dianne's wealth of experience and extraordinary
industry relationships here at NBC."
Hatlestad's pre-Showtime resume includes time as a story
editor at Montreal-based Incendo Media and eight years as creative executive/story
editor for Norman Jewison's Yorktown Productions.
