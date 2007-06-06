NBC Names Cable Net Negotiators

NBC Universal has promoted two executives to handle cable network distribution deals.



Jim Slattery, senior cable counsel, has been named VP of business and legal affairs. Slattery will handle distribution of NBC U cable nets, which include USA, Sci Fi, MSNBC and Bravo, to Time Warner, AT&T and Verizon,

Succeeding him will be George Callard. Before joining NBC U, Callard was at AT&T helping line up programming for its Project Lightspeed IPTV service. In his new position, Callard will handle DIRECTV, EchoStar, Cablevision and the National Cable Television Cooperative.





