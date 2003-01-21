NBC, MGM renew distribution deal

New Orleans -- NBC Enterprises and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios have renewed their international distribution

agreement for the next four years, the two companies said Tuesday at the National Association of Television Programming Executives' show in New Orleans.

The deal gives MGM the right to handle all of the international sales and

distribution of NBC shows such as Boomtown, American Dreams,

Hidden Hills, Kingpin, Will & Grace, Crossing

Jordan and Passions.

NBC Enterprises handles international rights for NBC News, NBC Sports,

first-run syndication, late-night and formats.

NBC Enterprises and MGM first forged the arrangement two years ago.