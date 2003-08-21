NBC, Las Vegas double down

NBC and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority are teaming up to

promote Las Vegas and the new NBC show that goes by the same name.

Participants will enter an online contest called "It

Happened in Vegas" and submit their favorite Vegas tale at www.vegasfreedom.com/stories.com

.

The contest’s winner will be flown to Hollywood Tuesday, Sept. 16, to see

a premiere screening of Las Vegas and go to an after-party, where he or

she will play in a high-stakes charity poker game with the stars of the show.

James Caan, Josh Duhamel, Molly Sims, Nikki Cox, Vanessa Marcil, Marsha

Thomason and James Lesure will all play in the game, which will take place

at center stage at the Babylon Court at the Hollywood and Highland Entertainment

Complex.

After that night, the winner will be flown to Las Vegas for another

all-expenses-paid trip.

The promotion is an extension of the LVCVA’s "What

Happens Here, Stays Here" campaign.