NBC, Las Vegas double down
NBC and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority are teaming up to
promote Las Vegas and the new NBC show that goes by the same name.
Participants will enter an online contest called "It
Happened in Vegas" and submit their favorite Vegas tale at www.vegasfreedom.com/stories.com
.
The contest’s winner will be flown to Hollywood Tuesday, Sept. 16, to see
a premiere screening of Las Vegas and go to an after-party, where he or
she will play in a high-stakes charity poker game with the stars of the show.
James Caan, Josh Duhamel, Molly Sims, Nikki Cox, Vanessa Marcil, Marsha
Thomason and James Lesure will all play in the game, which will take place
at center stage at the Babylon Court at the Hollywood and Highland Entertainment
Complex.
After that night, the winner will be flown to Las Vegas for another
all-expenses-paid trip.
The promotion is an extension of the LVCVA’s "What
Happens Here, Stays Here" campaign.
