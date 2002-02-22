NBC installs robotic camera at Ground Zero
A "LiveWave PRO" robotic-camera-control system has been installed in Manhattan by NBC to get pictures of Ground Zero for both NBC and MSNBC newscasts.
The system replaces a manned operation that had employed rotating camera
crews.
The robotic camera, located in a nearby building, will also feed a pool that
includes various other TV news organizations, including Cable News Network.
The system controls a Panasonic "AW-E600" camera with a Fujinon 20x zoom lens
in a Panasonic "PH-600" housing.
Producers at MSNBC's facility in Secaucus, N.J., control the camera from
desktop computers. MSNBC can also remotely handle additional camera functions,
like presets and white-balance levels.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.