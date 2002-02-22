NBC installs robotic camera at Ground Zero

A "LiveWave PRO" robotic-camera-control system has been installed in Manhattan by NBC to get pictures of Ground Zero for both NBC and MSNBC newscasts.

The system replaces a manned operation that had employed rotating camera

crews.

The robotic camera, located in a nearby building, will also feed a pool that

includes various other TV news organizations, including Cable News Network.

The system controls a Panasonic "AW-E600" camera with a Fujinon 20x zoom lens

in a Panasonic "PH-600" housing.

Producers at MSNBC's facility in Secaucus, N.J., control the camera from

desktop computers. MSNBC can also remotely handle additional camera functions,

like presets and white-balance levels.