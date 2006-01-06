NBC Imbeds Olympic Promo in Vegas

NBC will embed an Olympic promo and an advertisement for Chevrolet in the form of a short "mini-movie" within the Jan. 9 episode of Las Vegas.

After three Olympic-hopeful snowboarders and a group of devoted fans are part of the storyline of the show, the episode will then cut to the short. Expected to run between two and a half to three minutes, it features the snowboarders, fans, additional Olympians and Chevrolet vehicles in Torino, Italy.

The short will also appear in movie theaters beginning Jan. 13. National CineMedia will deliver it as part of pre-movie programming in more than 10,000 theaters.

NBC says it is the first time in its 40-year history of broadcasting the Olympics that Olympic hopefuls will make a prime time cameo appearance prior to the Games.

Scheduled to appear playing themselves are snowboarders Kelly Clark, Ross Powers and Gretchen Bleiler; alpine skiers Erik Schlopy, Ted Ligety, and Julia Mancuso; freestyle moguls skier Toby Dawson; and snowboard cross rider Seth Wescott.

NBC will also run a 60-second version as a network promo. A behind-the-scenes piece will be available on NBCOlympics.com, Chevy.com, and the TiVo showcase.