NBC has won the Radio-Television News Directors Associations Edward R. Murrow Award for overall excellence.

NBC has won the Radio-Television News Directors Association's Edward R. Murrow Award for overall excellence. The network also won national Murrow awards for sports reporting, news series, documentary and use of video, and Nightly News was named best newscast. ABC won national Murrow awards for continuing coverage and investigative reporting-in a tie with CBS' 48 Hours-while CNN was honored for spot news coverage, feature reporting and writing. Among large-market television stations, WBZ-TV Boston was honored for overall excellence, while Dallas' wfaa-tv's late news was named best newscast.