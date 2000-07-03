NBC has gone into the music business. The network is launching NBC Records and has signed its first artist, singer Jane French. The record label is being run by the network's NBC Enterprises division and will be headed by Kim Niemi, an 11-year music industry executive. The label already has deals with DreamWorks Records for two albums containing never-before-released musical performances from Saturday Night Live and a handful of other pacts for soundtracks to some NBC miniseries. French, an Emmy-nominated singer/songwriter, is the voice behind NBC soap opera Passions' theme song, Breathe.