NBC grabs Golden Globes for keeps

The Golden Globes aren't going anywhere for 10 years.

NBC renewed its contract with Dick Clark Productions and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to keep the awards show on the network through 2011. The 10-year deal begins with next year's 59th annual ceremony on Jan. 20. Ratings for The Golden Globes have gone up over 500% since it first became an annual event on NBC six years ago.

Last year's awards garnered a 9.9 rating/22 share in adults 18-49 and 47.3 million viewers watched a least a portion of the telecast, according to NBC estimates. - Joe Schlosser