NBC grabs Carson Daly for Later

NBC is getting another Carson in late-night. MTV personality Carson Daly has signed a three-year deal with NBC Studios and has been named the new host of late-night interview series Later.

NBC executives are bringing Later back to the network lineup early next year after a one-year hiatus. Daly will continue to host daily MTV series Total Request Live and a pair of syndicated music radio shows. Later was put on hiatus this year as the network aired reruns of SCTV in the 1:30 a.m.-2:00 a.m. slot.

Under his deal with NBC Studios, Daly will likely be used on primetime specials and may find his way into a syndicated platform with NBC Enterprises. NBC Enterprises executives say they have no current plans with Daly.

