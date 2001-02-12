NBC Goes With Weakest Link

NBC has ordered 13 episodes of British game show The Weakest Link. It will be hosted by Anne Robinson, who also hosts the prime time BBC version. NBC Enterprises and Syndication is said to still be considering a version for syndication, with Survivor

champ Richard Hatch said to still be in the mix. Former Martin Short Show

and Ricki Lake

producer Stuart Krasnow is executive producer. NBC has scrapped plans for magazine-themed game show On the Cover.