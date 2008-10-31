NBC Gives ‘Kath & Kim’ Full-Season Pickup

NBC has ordered an additional nine episodes of its freshman comedy “Kath & Kim,” completing a full season order.



"This is a show we love and believe in,” said Teri Weinberg, Executive Vice President, NBC Entertainment. "We have incredible confidence in the creative auspices of this show and we believe it’s a perfect fit with our Thursday-night comedies."



In its four airings to date, "Kath & Kim" has retained all of its adults 18-49 lead-in from "My Name Is Earl" and averaged a 2.6 rating, 6 share in adults 18-49 and 6.0 million viewers overall



The series is the American adaptation of the Australian hit comedy and stars Molly Shannon and Selma Blair as the iconoclastic mother-daughter duo.