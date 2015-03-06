NBC Gets Mini ‘The Reaper’

NBC has acquired miniseries The Reaper, based on Nicholas Irving’s memoir The Reaper: Autobiography of One of the Deadliest Special Ops Snipers.

The mini comes from The Weinstein Co., which announced it was developing a series based on the book in February.

The Reaper tells Irving’s story as the deadliest sniper for the 3rd Ranger Battalion. Irving, who was the unit’s first African American sniper, had 33 confirmed kills.

Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva was first to report the pickup.