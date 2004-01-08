NBC, Fox Split Wednesday Ratings Race

NBC and Fox shared the ratings crown Wednesday night. Fox won adults 18-49 and 18-34 with its all-original lineup of That ’70s Show, Simple Life and The O.C.

NBC won households, total viewers and adults 25-54 with Ed, The West Wing and Law & Order (all originals).

CBS was second in the household race with 60 Minutes II, King of Queens, Becker and 48 Hours.

ABC was second in adults 18-34 and third with adults 18-49 with My Wife &Kids, It’s All Relative, a Makeover Reunions special and the premiere of Celebrity Mole. From 10 to 11 p.m., Mole was distant second behind NBC’s L&O in the key demos and third behind CBS and NBC in households and viewers.

The WB and UPN remained in rerun mode and The WB finished ahead of UPN across the key categories with Smallville and Angel. UPN aired Enterprise and Jake 2.0.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: NBC, 13.5 million; CBS, 12.1 million; Fox, 10 million; ABC, 8.5 million; WB, 3 million; UPN, 2 million. Adults 18-49: Fox, 4.9 rating/13 share; NBC, 4.5/12; ABC, 3.7/10; CBS, 3.6/9; WB, 1.3/3; UPN, 0.7/2.