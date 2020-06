NBC, Fox sitcoms spark ratings

Tuesday was a tough night for Emeril Lagasse and Jason Alexander's sitcoms, but newcomer Scrubs at NBC showed signs of life in its debut and freshman Undeclared at Fox held up in its second week.

NBC's comedy experiment with chef Lagasse saw a ratings dip from premiere week, averaging a 3.1 rating/9 share in adults 18-49 and 7.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. Emeril averaged 8.7 million viewers and a 3.5/10 a week earlier.

Alexander's Bob Patterson at ABC attracted 9.8 million and a 4.3/10 in adults 18-49. NBC's Scrubs, which benefited from Frasier's strong lead-in numbers, averaged a 6.9/16 in adults 18-49 and 15.4 million viewers in its debut. Frasier averaged 16.2 million viewers and a 6.8/17 in adults 18-49.



Fox's Undeclared also got the benefit of a strong lead-in from That `70s Show and in its second outing averaged 8.9 million viewers and a 4.9/13. That `70s Show averaged 9.7 million viewers and a 5.4/15. CBS's The Guardian and ABC's Philly both held up decently in their second outings, too.

The Guardian averaged 14.1 million viewers and a 3.4/8, while Philly scored 10.2 million viewers and a 4.2/11. - Joe Schlosser