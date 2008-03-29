NBC Follows CBS Into Mixed Martial Arts

NBC is joining CBS in adding mixed martial arts to its programming lineup, although unlike CBS, which is broadcasting the events earlier on Saturday evening, NBC will air its fights at 2 a.m.

NBC struck a deal with Strikeforce, an MMA-promotion company, to produce the fights. NBC will broadcast its first MMA fight, Strikeforce on NBC, April 12 from 2 a.m.-2:30 a.m., following Poker After Dark, a show that it said shares an audience with MMA.

The network has beefed up its late-night programming over the past few years. While its competitors often air repeats or syndicated fare late at night, NBC broadcasts Last Call With Carson Daly from 1:35 a.m.-2:05 a.m. on weekdays, followed by Poker After Dark. On Saturdays, NBC broadcasts Saturday Night Live, followed by either Showtime at The Apollo or Poker After Dark, depending on the station.