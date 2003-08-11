NBC fires up promo machine

The NBC peacock has promo fever.

The network, top-rated last season in the key 18-49 demo, is spreading its

wings and trying a bunch of things to get itself and its co-owned cable network,

Bravo, noticed.

First came the reverse repurposing with a cut-down version of Bravo’s

gay-themed makeover show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Now the

Queer Eye guys are making over Jay Leno on the same night that a full

hour of the show is reairing on NBC.

The network is also plugging Bravo’s gay dating show, Boy Meets Boy,

and off-NBC runs of TheWest Wing.

And NBC is hoping to keep viewers tuned in with occasional shorts between

shows in prime time. The network hopes one-minute movies, or "1MMs," will

discourage surfing. ER creator John Wells and director Paris Barclay

pioneered the concept.

Projects include The Pussy Cat Dolls, featuring Carmen Electra. NBC

plans to slot the 1MMs when programs run a little short.