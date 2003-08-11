NBC fires up promo machine
The NBC peacock has promo fever.
The network, top-rated last season in the key 18-49 demo, is spreading its
wings and trying a bunch of things to get itself and its co-owned cable network,
Bravo, noticed.
First came the reverse repurposing with a cut-down version of Bravo’s
gay-themed makeover show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Now the
Queer Eye guys are making over Jay Leno on the same night that a full
hour of the show is reairing on NBC.
The network is also plugging Bravo’s gay dating show, Boy Meets Boy,
and off-NBC runs of TheWest Wing.
And NBC is hoping to keep viewers tuned in with occasional shorts between
shows in prime time. The network hopes one-minute movies, or "1MMs," will
discourage surfing. ER creator John Wells and director Paris Barclay
pioneered the concept.
Projects include The Pussy Cat Dolls, featuring Carmen Electra. NBC
plans to slot the 1MMs when programs run a little short.
