NBC fills in fall picture

NBC is going to start rolling out its new schedule during the week of Sept. 17.

The majority of its new series will debut during the week of Sept. 17-23, including Emeril Lagasse's new sitcom Emeril on Sept. 18. The Weakest Link returns on Monday Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., followed by Third Watch and new drama Crossing Jordan. Emeril leads off Tuesday nights at 8 p.m., followed by Three Sisters and Frasier at 9 p.m. Frasier will start the season with a one-hour premiere, followed by Dateline NBC at 10 p.m.

New comedy Scrubs will get started a week later on Sept. 25 at 9:30. The West Wing and Law & Order return on Sept. 19, with reality series Lost kicking off the night at 8 p.m. Ed will rejoin the Wednesday night lineup on Oct. 17, after Lost runs its course.

Must See TV is back on Thursday Sept. 20, with Friends at 8 p.m. and new comedy Inside Schwartz at 8:30. Will & Grace returns at 9 p.m., followed by Just Shoot Me and ER. The Friday night lineup returns in tact on Sept. 21, with Providence, Dateline and Law & Order: SVU. The Saturday night movie franchise will kick off with Back to the Future on Sept. 22 and Sunday Sept. 23 will be highlighted by special 50 Years of NBC Late Night. New Sunday night dramas Law & order: Criminal Intent and UC: Undercover debut on Sept. 30. - Joe Schlosser