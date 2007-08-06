NBC Extends Carson Daly

On the heels of the news that NBC has targeted Jimmy Fallon to replace Conan O’Brien at 12:35 a.m. in 2009, the network today announced a new two-year deal for 1:35 a.m. host Carson Daly.



Last Call executive producer David Friedman also gets a two-year extension.

Daly’s show celebrated its fifth anniversary in January of 2007. The show is from Universal Media Studios and will continue to shoot in Burbank, California.

Daly will also continue to host NBC’s New Year’s Eve special from New York City’s Times Square.

