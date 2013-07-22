NBC Entertainment Names Small Senior VP, Drama Development

NBC Entertainment has named Kahli Small senior VP, drama development, the network announced Monday. She will report to Pearlena Igbokwe, executive VP, drama development.

Prior to joining NBC Entertainment, Small served as executive VP of producer Graham King's company, GK Films, where she developed such projects as an upcoming Freddy Mercury biopic.

"We are thrilled to have Kahli bring her incredible talent for developing compelling drama to NBC," said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC Entertainment. "Today, the distinction between the big and small screen is more and more irrelevant; instead there are just good stories - and Kahli has a knack for finding and nurturing them."

"I'm looking forward to the contribution Kahli will make to our team," added Igbokwe. "She has demonstrated - both at GK Films and Focus Features - the ability to develop smart, prestigious projects that have enjoyed critical and commercial success - which is the future of drama development at NBC."