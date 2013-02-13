NBC Entertainment Hires Variety's Levine as VP of Editorial & Media Relations

NBC Entertainment has hired Stuart Levine as VP of editorial and media relations, the company announced Wednesday.

In this newly-created role, Levine will head up editorial for NBC, developing, writing and editing all press materials, spearheading media relations initiatives, and working on ratings publicity.

Levine comes from Variety where he spend 15 years, most recently serving as managing editor of television and features.

"As a respected television journalist who has reported on every aspect of our business, Stu brings the perfect combination of writing/editorial expertise and a strategic understanding of the entertainment business that will elevate our communications/publicity efforts as NBC continues to build the Peacock brand in an increasingly competitive media landscape," said Richard Licata, executive VP of communications for NBC Entertainment.