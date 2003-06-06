NBC Enterprises: Bye, bye Beantown
NBC Enterprises is shutting down Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.'s production facility near
Boston and moving production of several shows elsewhere.
The production of Rebecca's Garden, featuring Rebecca Kolls, will move
to Detroit, where it will be produced by Scripps-Howard Broadcasting.
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People president Kweisi Mfume's occasional show, The Remarkable
Journey, will be produced by NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood
production team.
Production of Wild Moments, hosted by Jack Hubley, also will move, but
the new producer has not been determined.
NBC Enterprises and Hearst-Argyle combined production and
distribution units in January 2001 after the NBC, Hearst-Argyle and Gannett Co. Inc.
stations agreed jointly to develop and carry first-run programming.
