NBC Enterprises: Bye, bye Beantown

NBC Enterprises is shutting down Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.'s production facility near

Boston and moving production of several shows elsewhere.

The production of Rebecca's Garden, featuring Rebecca Kolls, will move

to Detroit, where it will be produced by Scripps-Howard Broadcasting.

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People president Kweisi Mfume's occasional show, The Remarkable

Journey, will be produced by NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood

production team.

Production of Wild Moments, hosted by Jack Hubley, also will move, but

the new producer has not been determined.

NBC Enterprises and Hearst-Argyle combined production and

distribution units in January 2001 after the NBC, Hearst-Argyle and Gannett Co. Inc.

stations agreed jointly to develop and carry first-run programming.