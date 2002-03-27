NBC, Discovery Kids announce new Saturday lineup

Discovery Kids will program six shows over three hours Saturday mornings

on NBC from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting Oct. 5, the two companies announced

Wednesday. All of the shows meet the Federal Communications Commission's requirements for children's educational

television, the companies said.

Many of the shows announced are similar to or adaptations of programs already

seen on one of the Discovery Networks U.S. services. For example, at 10 a.m., Walking

with Dinosaurs and its sequel, Walking with Prehistoric

Beasts, will occupy the first half-hour of the Discovery Kids

block.Originally produced in conjunction with the British Broadcasting Corp., both series will be re-edited for kids by blending new narration, graphics and facts

with the computer animation that was critically well-received when the original

documentary aired on Discovery.

Croc Files, a new version of Crocodile Hunter, will air at 10:30

a.m. The Learning Channel's Junkyard Dogs, based on TLC's Junkyard

Wars, will air at 11 a.m. Endurance, which pits two teams of

contestants in games of "speed, strength and smarts," follows at 11:30 a.m.

Black Hole High, a show about high-school kids who try to unravel

scientific mysteries, will air at 12:30 p.m.

Also in development but as yet unscheduled and untitled is a half-hour drama

about an American girl's coming-of-age years growing up in Africa.

Last December, NBC agreed to lease its Saturday-morning kids' program block to

Discovery Kids. The target audience is older kids and teens (or tweens).