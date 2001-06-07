NBC delivering real Downer

NBC debuts Steve Martin's hybrid sketch-reality series The Downer Channel on July 24, Reuters reports.

The half-hour series will fill the 8:30 p.m. Tuesday slot following NBC's hidden-camera reality series Spy TV.Downer Channel combines comedy sketches and man-on-the-street interviews to examine the funny side of life's downers. "It's the perfect show to get you out of an 'up' mood," Martin told Reuters. His Martin/Stein Co. is producing Downer in association with Carsey-Werner-Mandabach.

Martin, Robert Morton, Steve O'Donnell and Joan Stein serve as exec producers. Cast members include Jeff Davis (Whose Line is it Anyway?), Wanda Sykes (The Chris Rock Show), Mary Lynn Rajskub (The Larry Sanders Show) and Lance Krall.