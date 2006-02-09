NBC to Deliver Torino Highlights to Mobile Phones

NBC Mobile, the mobile phone programming arm of NBC Universal, will work with mobile video service MobiTV to offer daily highlights of the XX Olympic Winter Games from Torino, Italy.

The Torino highlights will be available through a dedicated channel on the MobiTV service – ‘NBC Mobile: NBC Olympics,’ which will be updated daily with key events. MobiTV is available in the U.S. to Cingular and Alltel customers for $9.99 per month and provides over 30 channels of news, sports, weather, music and other content.

“We are excited to work with MobiTV to offer this NBC Mobile coverage to subscribers throughout the US,” said Gary Zenkel, President NBC Olympics. “Mobile content is an important part of our strategy as we continually expand the reach of our Olympic coverage.”