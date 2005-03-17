NBC Debuts Golf 'Cable Cam'

TV viewers will get a birdie's-eye view of the famed island 17th green at Sawgrass thanks to a new "cable cam" being employed by NBC and ESPN, which are sharing coverage of The Players Championship March 24-27.

Tom Roy, NBC Sports' executive producer and golf producer, is producing the coverage for both NBC and ESPN.

ESPN has the frist two rounds, NBC the final two. Both will use a camera tracking along a cable in a designated out-of-play area to give viewers a better view of the knee-knocking tee shot to the par three hole surrounded by water.

NBC has used the cam at the Breeders Cup horse race, but this is a first for its golf coverage.

