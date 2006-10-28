NBC Cuts Hit Telemundo

Early next year, the local news on an NBC-owned Telemundo station might

lead off with a story on a massive fire or brazen robbery in the market, then

cut to regional and national headlines. What the viewer might not realize is

that big chunks of those "local" news programs will come from a centralized

operation in Dallas, which NBC is opening to funnel content to many of its

Telemundo stations. As part of NBC's plan to cut 700 jobs and save $750

million, the corporation is overhauling local news at a half dozen of its

Telemundo stations.

NBC-owned outlets in San Jose, Calif., Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, San

Antonio, Phoenix, and Tucson, Ariz., will shutter local news operations and

take one of three regionalized feeds for early-evening and late news from the

new Telemundo Production Center. The stations will still be able to insert

stories from reporters in their markets.

"We will be live and focused on the stations in the regions," says Jay

Ireland, president of the NBC Universal Television Stations. "This is the way

we feel we can position these stations for growth."

NBC says the changes will improve efficiency and news quality. But

critics feel that centralized news operations run the risk of homogenizing the

product in an already underserved Hispanic market. Under the plan, newsrooms in

six markets will be downsized into bureaus. Remaining reporters and

photographers will contribute stories and cut-ins to the newscasts, and a

number of jobs will be eliminated. NBC, which owns 15 Telemundo stations, will

say only that the cuts represent 5% of the network's workforce, but they're

expected to include on-air talent, producers and technical operators.

Telemundo will maintain locally produced newscasts in its largest

Hispanic markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami. The New York

station, WNJU, is eliminating its local morning show.

Thanks to the new hub, some stations will air news for the first time.

Las Vegas will take the Mountain Time Zone feed (there will also be feeds for

Texas and the West Coast). Stations in Denver and Fresno, Calif., too have

expressed interest.

Since buying Telemundo four years ago, NBC is credited with upgrading

the stations' local news. Several, including Los Angeles and Miami, are

co-located with NBC O&Os and can share video, reporters and helicopters.

"NBC improved the product and sales opportunities," says Spanish-language media

buyer Adrienne Stephenson of Tapestry. "They have been able to offer

sponsorships and integrations similar to the general market that weren't

available before."

Despite investing tens of millions of dollars in local news, however,

most Telemundo O&Os still lag behind their Univision rivals. Amidst the

continued growth of the Hispanic market, Spanish-language stations have

struggled to grow advertising revenue. Even in top markets, fewer ad dollars

are spent on Spanish-language TV, and rates are generally lower than for

English-language news.

The disparity is a source of frustration for Spanish broadcasters. In

Miami, NBC-owned Telemundo outlet WSCV is top-rated in late news among all

stations. Univision's WLTV is third, and the two stations tied in May for No. 1

in prime. Yet both lagged behind English-language broadcasters in revenue in

the market and account for only a third of its gross revenue, according to BIA

Financial.

The disparities are more pronounced in midsize Hispanic markets like Las

Vegas and San Antonio. In many cases, such conditions frustrate broadcasters'

plans to start up local news. In Atlanta, the Univision affiliate supplies

hourly news updates, rather than a half-hour newscast, despite a fast-growing

Hispanic population. Station owner Una Vez Mas, which runs Azteca America

affiliates, considered starting its own news operation but instead contracted a

third-party producer to supply newscasts for four of its stations.

"You need significant resources to support news," says Rosa Serrano, a

senior VP of multicultural for Initiative Media.

Given such realities, NBC's new centralcasting strategy for Telemundo

may work, says the network's former Executive VP of News Joe Peyronnin. "Rather

than having each station strain to do all the reporting necessary for a

newscast, you can focus your resources and have more quality."

But any effort to centralize local news rouses critics. Several years

ago, Sinclair Broadcast Group opened a much-publicized news center in Baltimore

to provide content, including controversial political commentary, to many of

its stations. Activists in many markets rallied against the NewsCentral model,

saying it stripped out localism. Sinclair scaled back the operation last fall

and now contracts other stations to produce its news.

Upon hearing NBC's plans, the National Association of Hispanic

Journalists (NAHJ) fired off a protest to the network's top executives. "This

shows a serious lack of commitment to serving the needs of the Spanish-speaking

Latino community," wrote NAHJ President Rafael Olmeda. "Regional news reports

should not be a substitute for local news."

But if NBC executes the model as planned, each newscast will retain

local components, including man-on-the-street reports and detailed weather.

That could translate into better newscasts, say media buyers. "This could be a

way to strengthen the product and boost ratings," says Initiative's Serrano.

"Advertisers are looking for a stronger product from Telemundo to compete with

Univision."

