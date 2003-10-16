NBC, CRP Hit the Money Trail

NBC News is joining with campaign-watchdog group the Center for Responsive Politics to track campaign-finance issues.

The two organizations will collaborate to produce reports on political fund-raising and campaign spending, with NBC getting to showcase the data on Today

, NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw

, MSNBC, MSNBC.com (www.msnbc.com/news

) and NBC's daily electronic-mail service.

The deal takes effect immediately and goes through the 2004 election. NBC will get on-demand research and a "priority" look at CRP's database.