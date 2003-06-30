NBC completes L.A. triopoly shuffle

With the Federal Communications Commission giving its blessing to NBC’s Los

Angeles triopoly, the network said Monday that it had completed new facilities where

Telemundo Communications Group Inc.’s KVEA-TV and KWHY-TV will reside together on NBC’s Burbank, Calif., lot.

Studio 5, formerly the home of NBC Enterprises’ Access Hollywood, will

have a new digital control room and studio and will be the home of both

stations’ news and weekend sports programs.

KVEA also has a new set and backdrop.

KVEA’s entire staff is moving to Burbank, while KWHY’s sales and programming

staffs will remain in Glendale, Calif., along with the sales staffs of Pax TV, Bravo and

NBC national sales.

Flagship station KNBC-TV will remain in Studio 10, while Access

Hollywood moves to Studio One, the former home of The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.