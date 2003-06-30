NBC completes L.A. triopoly shuffle
With the Federal Communications Commission giving its blessing to NBC’s Los
Angeles triopoly, the network said Monday that it had completed new facilities where
Telemundo Communications Group Inc.’s KVEA-TV and KWHY-TV will reside together on NBC’s Burbank, Calif., lot.
Studio 5, formerly the home of NBC Enterprises’ Access Hollywood, will
have a new digital control room and studio and will be the home of both
stations’ news and weekend sports programs.
KVEA also has a new set and backdrop.
KVEA’s entire staff is moving to Burbank, while KWHY’s sales and programming
staffs will remain in Glendale, Calif., along with the sales staffs of Pax TV, Bravo and
NBC national sales.
Flagship station KNBC-TV will remain in Studio 10, while Access
Hollywood moves to Studio One, the former home of The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.
