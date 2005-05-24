NBC Closes on KBLR

NBC Universal -owned Telemundo is adding KBLR Las Vegas to its portfolio of Spanish-language TV stations.

The company has completed its acquisition of KBLR, a Telemundo affiliate, from Summit Media. The full-power station becomes the 16th Spanish-language station in NBC's TV stations division.

Las Vegas is one of the fastest growing Hispanic communities in the country. Nielsen's 51st largest TV market, Las Vegas ranks as the 25th largest Hispanic TV market with 105,000 Hispanic TV households, or 17.5% of the market. Since 1999, the market's Hispanic population has grown by 90%.

NBC is naming Carlos Sanchez, general manager of its San Diego Telemundo station to be the new V.P./GM at KBLR.