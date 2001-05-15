NBC, CBS win sweeps week

NBC and CBS were the top ratings dogs for the week ending May 13, winning the adults 18-49 and total viewers Nielsen crowns respectively.

Ringing up a 4.7 rating in adults 18-49, NBC was boosted by its still powerful Thursday night lineup (with E.R. leading all primetime shows in this bracket at a 11.5) and the top 25 placement of two Weakest Link episodes. With a 12.1 million in total viewers, CBS likewise did well on Thursday with a Survivor: The Australian Outback update special, followed by back-to-back C.S.I. episodes. Runners-up in adults 18-49 were Fox (4.1), 7% higher in this demo than the same time last year, ABC (4.0) and CBS (3.8).

In total viewers, NBC (11.4 million) was second to CBS, edging out ABC (11.3 million) and Fox (8.5 million). Among other ratings news, Fox crowed that it was the seventh straight week it took the adults 18-34 crown (4.3 rating) beating next best ABC (3.2) by a good margin. - Susanne Ault