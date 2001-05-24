NBC, CBS win sweeps, season

The final numbers are in for the May sweeps and the 2000-2001 season, with NBC taking both in adults 18-49 and CBS winning both households and total viewers for both May and the season.

NBC averaged a 4.8 rating/13 share in adults 18-49 for the season and a

5.1/15 for May, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Although NBC was down 4% for the season and 7% for May versus last year. CBS,

with a big helping hand from Survivor, averaged 12.53 million viewers for

the season and 12.69 million for the May sweeps.

CBS also averaged a network-best 8.6/14 in households for the season and an

8.7/15 for sweeps.

CBS also was up a Big Four network-best eight percent in adults 18-49,

averaging a 4.0/11 - good for fourth place.

ABC, which was boosted last year by Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,

had the biggest drop off from last year, falling 20% in adults 18-49 and 12% in

total viewers.

Fox gained seven percent in both adults 18-49 and total viewers from last

year.

The WB also rebounded from its sluggish 1999-2000 season, gaining 14% in

adults 18-49 and three percent in total viewers for the season.

UPN was flat in adults 18-49 and off five percent in total viewers.

Kids WB! finished the season as the top broadcast network in kids 2-11 (3.0

rating/13 share) and kids 6-11 (3.6/15). Kids WB! also took the season in boys

2-11 (4.0/16) and boys 6-11 (4.8/20), according to Nielsen Media Research. The

network's Pokemon: The Johto Journeys was the top-rated show for the

season among all competition, including cable in the key boys 2-11 (5.8/21) and

boys 6-11 (7.2/29) categories. - Joe Schlosser