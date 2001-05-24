NBC, CBS win sweeps, season
The final numbers are in for the May sweeps and the 2000-2001 season, with NBC taking both in adults 18-49 and CBS winning both households and total viewers for both May and the season.
NBC averaged a 4.8 rating/13 share in adults 18-49 for the season and a
5.1/15 for May, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Although NBC was down 4% for the season and 7% for May versus last year. CBS,
with a big helping hand from Survivor, averaged 12.53 million viewers for
the season and 12.69 million for the May sweeps.
CBS also averaged a network-best 8.6/14 in households for the season and an
8.7/15 for sweeps.
CBS also was up a Big Four network-best eight percent in adults 18-49,
averaging a 4.0/11 - good for fourth place.
ABC, which was boosted last year by Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,
had the biggest drop off from last year, falling 20% in adults 18-49 and 12% in
total viewers.
Fox gained seven percent in both adults 18-49 and total viewers from last
year.
The WB also rebounded from its sluggish 1999-2000 season, gaining 14% in
adults 18-49 and three percent in total viewers for the season.
UPN was flat in adults 18-49 and off five percent in total viewers.
Kids WB! finished the season as the top broadcast network in kids 2-11 (3.0
rating/13 share) and kids 6-11 (3.6/15). Kids WB! also took the season in boys
2-11 (4.0/16) and boys 6-11 (4.8/20), according to Nielsen Media Research. The
network's Pokemon: The Johto Journeys was the top-rated show for the
season among all competition, including cable in the key boys 2-11 (5.8/21) and
boys 6-11 (7.2/29) categories. - Joe Schlosser
