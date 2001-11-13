NBC, CBS split sweeps week win

The first full week of the November sweeps was split by NBC and CBS.

CBS won the week of Nov. 5-11 in both households (9.4

rating/15 share) and total viewers (14.4 million), while NBC grabbed the adults

18-49 title with a 4.9/13, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Led by strong ratings for C.S.I., Survivor: Africa and the Country Music Awards, CBS finished in a tie with Fox for second place in adults 18-49 (4.6/12) for the week.

ABC got a lift from the debut of NYPD Blue and airing of Saving Private Ryan, posting its strongest audience (11.3 million) and adults 18-49 (4.2/11) averages in six weeks.

UPN topped The WB in both total viewers (4.8 million vs. 4.3 million) and adults 18-49 (2.2 rating vs. 1.8 rating).

- Joe Schlosser