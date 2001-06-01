NBC, CBS reruns outscore NHL

A C.S.I. rerun earned CBS a split with NBC lineup of reruns on Thursday night, while the NHL playoffs didn't play well at all on ABC.

The C.S.I.: Crime Scene Investigation repeat hit a 4.9 rating, 15 share and pulled 14.3 million viewers as Thursday night's top draw. Reruns of Will & Grace (5.4/16) and Just Shoot Me (4.9/14) competed in the same time slot. A Friends repeat hit a 5.5/19 with 11.5 million viewers. NBC scored a 4.9 average rating among 18-49ers to 4.2 for CBS, which took the night in total viewers with a 12.5 million average to NBC's 9.9 million.

ABC's coverage of the Colorado Avalanche's 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in the third game of the Stanley Cup Finals drew only 4.7 million takers with a 2.0/6. Fox's coverage of the A.F.I. Lifetime Achievement Award recognizing Barbra Streisand outdrew the hockey game, with 5.3 million viewers on a 1.4/4. - Richard Tedesco