NBC, CBS at Head of B&C Top 25 Nets
NBC remains the largest television network, but CBS is gaining ground. That’s the conclusion of Broadcasting & Cable’s annual list of the top 25 TV networks.
Ranked by estimated revenues for 2003, NBC is expected to generate $4.46 billion for the year. CBS moved up a notch to second place with $4.05 billion. With its revenues growing slowly, shopping network QVC dropped a notch to third.
New entrants to the list are Trading Spaces-fueled The Learning Channel and shopping network ShopNBC. Falling off are CNBC and Starz!.
For more on the top 25 networks, please see the special report in the Dec. 1 issue of B&C.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.