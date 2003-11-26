NBC, CBS at Head of B&C Top 25 Nets

NBC remains the largest television network, but CBS is gaining ground. That’s the conclusion of Broadcasting & Cable’s annual list of the top 25 TV networks.

Ranked by estimated revenues for 2003, NBC is expected to generate $4.46 billion for the year. CBS moved up a notch to second place with $4.05 billion. With its revenues growing slowly, shopping network QVC dropped a notch to third.

New entrants to the list are Trading Spaces-fueled The Learning Channel and shopping network ShopNBC. Falling off are CNBC and Starz!.

