NBC, CBS Dominate Monday Night

It was a statistical dead heat for NBC and CBS Monday night. The two networks finished in a virtual tie in total viewers , while NBC was first in the key adult demographics and CBS had the edge in households and came in second in the key demos.

NBC’s lineup consisted of all originals: Fear Factor, Las Vegas, and the premiere of a new installment of Average Joe.

Joe finished first among adults 18-49 and 18-34 in its 10 to 11 p.m. ET time period, while finishing second in the time period to CSI: Miami on CBS in total viewers and adults 25-54. CBS aired a slate of repeats.

ABC was third across most of the key measures with the movie The Green Mile.

Fox was fourth with That ’70s Show, the premiere of Cracking Up, and Forever Eden. Cracking Up, from 8:30 to 9 p.m., was also fourth in most of the key measures.

The WB edged UPN in an all-repeat battle of their regular Monday night lineups.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: CBS, 12.96 million; NBC, 12.93 million; ABC, 11.1 million; Fox, 4.8 million; The WB, 3.5 million; UPN, 3.1 million.