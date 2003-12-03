NBC Cancels John Walsh

NBC Enterprises has canceled The John Walsh Show, and the syndicated talker will go off the air after the February sweeps.

"We are very proud of John Walsh and the staff of The John Walsh Show," the company said in a statement "We thank them for their dedication and hard work that has resulted in a high-quality program that we have come to expect each day."

NBC attributed the show's cancellation to how difficult it is for Walsh to do the show in light of all his other commitments, including Fox's America's Most Wanted. However, season-to-date, Walsh was averaging a 1.1 in the national household ratings, down 15% compared with its performance last year.

NBC wouldn't comment on what would take Walsh's place on stations for the remainder of the year, but NBC has three half-hour makeover shows in development that could fill the slot. Other options would be repeats of Walsh or double-runs of another NBC show, such as Starting Over.