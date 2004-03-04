NBC Cable Goes Voom
Start-up DBS HD service Voom has just plugged a few more holes in its programming lineup, adding a range of cable channels.
The colorful meld teams the Rainbow co-owned Voom with Peacock-owned cable nets Bravo, MSNBC and CNBC. That’s in addition to a recent deal to add HBO’s HD services and Turner Broadcasting’s conventional networks, including TBS, TNT and CNN.
The Voom lineup now consists of 30 HD channels and 75 standard-def channels.
Voom, a $2 billion gamble from Cablevision head Chuck Dolan, is reworking prices and adding service in an attempt to capture the HD space.
