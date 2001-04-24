NBC buys Grass Valley digital hardware

Las Vegas - NBC will purchase up to $25 million worth of digital gear from Grass Valley Group to support the network's central casting, news production, asset management, and - eventually - high definition playback. The deal, to be completed over three years, includes Profile video servers, Vibrint nonlinear edit systems, routing and modular products that will be installed at central hubs in New York, Los Angeles and Miami and feed NBC's 13 O&O stations within its Television Stations Division. - Mike Grotticelli