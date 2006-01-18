NBC Buying Denver TV

NBC is adding another Telemundo station to its stable.

The broadcaster has cut a deal to buy KDEN, the Telemundo affiliate in Denver, from Longmont Broadcasting. The acquisition, pending FCC approval, would give NBC its first owned-and-operated station in Denver, Nielsen's No.18 TV market.

The deal comes a week after B&C reported that NBC is selling four of its smaller O&Os in Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Providence, R.I.; and Birmingham, Ala.

KDEN would be NBC's 17th Spanish-language TV station. The company owns Telemundo outlets in most of the top markets, including New York and Los Angeles, and has been eyeing more acquisitions in fast-growing Hispanic markets such as Denver, the 16th-largest U.S. Hispanic market.



KDEN is a full-power station and is available on the local cable systems and on EchoStar and DirecTV's satellite services. If the NBC purchase goes through, the station would replace the company's current Telemundo stations, low-power outlets KMAS and KSBS.

