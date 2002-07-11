NBC builds a Love Shack

NBC will unveil another original summer series with the launch of hour-long relationship reality series Love Shack Monday, Aug. 26 at 9

p.m.

Shack will have popular summer show Dog Eat Dog as the lead-in

for its premiere.

A second installment of Love Shack will then air in its regular

time slot, Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. EST.

The premise, as described in an NBC release: One single man and one single

woman will move into a Southern California mansion on a quest to find true love.

The two singles will be introduced to two members of the opposite sex, whom

they will live with and date for four days.

The participants will then compete in a variety of challenges designed to

turn up the heat in this romantic reality series.

At the end of four days of dating and competition, the principal housemates

will decide who will stay and who will leave the "love shack."

As one person is packing their bags, another potential love match will move in

to try to stake their claim.

In the sixth and final episode, one couple will win a one-year lease on their

very own love nest.