NBC brings back Louis-Dreyfus

NBC is back in business with another former Seinfeld star, this time Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Just months after Michael Richards' sitcom was quickly killed at the network, NBC executives have ordered a comedy pilot starring Louis-Dreyfus as a lounge singer. Carsey-Werner-Mandabach is producing the pilot and Louis-Dreyfus's husband Brad Hall is also attached as a writer/producer.

- Joe Schlosser