NBC breaks out Little Black Book
In what sounds like an expedition into any normal single person’s dating
hell, bachelor Skipper Kress will share a house with eight of his ex-girlfriends
to see if love can be rekindled (or if everyone can just survive) in NBC’s new
reality show, Little Black Book. Production starts on the show this

"This is the first reality series
that’s all about real relationships," said Joe Livecchi, the show's creator and
executive producer. "Skip is probably the bravest guy in the world to open his
heart and a house to all of his ex-girlfriends."
Bob Kusbit will executive-produce the show with Livecchi for One Louder
Productions.
