NBC breaks out Little Black Book

In what sounds like an expedition into any normal single person’s dating

hell, bachelor Skipper Kress will share a house with eight of his ex-girlfriends

to see if love can be rekindled (or if everyone can just survive) in NBC’s new

reality show, Little Black Book. Production starts on the show this

fall.

"This is the first reality series

that’s all about real relationships," said Joe Livecchi, the show's creator and

executive producer. "Skip is probably the bravest guy in the world to open his

heart and a house to all of his ex-girlfriends."

Bob Kusbit will executive-produce the show with Livecchi for One Louder

Productions.